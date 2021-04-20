$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Avantor by 18.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 279.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $5,200,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.60. 2,190,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,352. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. Avantor has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

