American Electric Power Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

American Electric Power has decreased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

