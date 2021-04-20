$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

