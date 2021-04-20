Brightworth Has $542,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brightworth boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.96. 88,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,468,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

