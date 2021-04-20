Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,286.63. 5,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,728. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,112.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,861.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.