SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.35 Million

Brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report sales of $305.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.80 million to $320.40 million. SunPower posted sales of $454.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,174,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,939.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. SunPower has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

