Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce $386.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.35 million to $453.00 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $355.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $91.06. 65,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,644,471. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

