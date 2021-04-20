Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. TPI Composites reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In related news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TPI Composites by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TPI Composites by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 41,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

