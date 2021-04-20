Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce $136.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $134.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year sales of $595.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $594.30 million to $596.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $636.35 million, with estimates ranging from $631.30 million to $641.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $144.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

SIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $194.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

