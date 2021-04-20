BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.82 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and approximately $1.82 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00023869 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003499 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.