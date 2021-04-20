Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE: MSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/13/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

4/7/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

4/7/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/7/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/5/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.33. 19,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,531 over the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

