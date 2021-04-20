Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Price Target at GBX 427.08

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 429.58 ($5.61).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Investec cut HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

Shares of LON HSBA traded down GBX 10.85 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 417.25 ($5.45). 15,675,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,374,602. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 390.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.22 billion and a PE ratio of 30.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

