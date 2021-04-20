Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $102.58

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $69.72 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,357. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

