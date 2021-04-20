Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce sales of $25.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.66 million and the highest is $26.14 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $21.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $107.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $114.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $135.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $751.76 million, a P/E ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

