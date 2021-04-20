OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMVKY. UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

