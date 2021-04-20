Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,264,000 after buying an additional 117,135 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average of $167.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

