Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 74,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.