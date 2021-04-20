Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.15 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

