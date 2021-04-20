Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $63.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

