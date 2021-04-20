CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

