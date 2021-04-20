Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Million

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $217,913.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071991 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002907 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,386,551 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.