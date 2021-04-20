Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 44.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

CVX stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

