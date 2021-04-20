Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.18 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $526.66 or 0.00925769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $980.82 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00272273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.00671459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.71 or 0.99803147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,445.77 or 0.86916679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,031,743 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

