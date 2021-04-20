Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer Purchases 1,965 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, James Peyer bought 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, James Peyer bought 1,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $15,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, James Peyer acquired 20,300 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00.

SNSE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 2,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,687. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNSE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

