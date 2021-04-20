Steve Aselage Sells 10,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88.

TVTX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. 17,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,374. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

