Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $5,340,876.06 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66.

On Monday, February 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52.

On Friday, February 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.18. 110,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,332. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

