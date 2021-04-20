Riverview Trust Co Sells 283 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.53. The stock had a trading volume of 452,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.