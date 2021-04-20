Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Transat A.T. (TRZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Transat A.T. (TSE: TRZ):
- 4/15/2021 – Transat A.T. was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underpeform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Transat A.T. was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.50.
- 4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its “underperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$4.00.
- 3/17/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50.
Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,638. Transat A.T. Inc. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$10.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.
