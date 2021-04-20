MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Volume Tops $151,617.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $14.16 or 0.00024972 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $151.88 million and approximately $151,617.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00571459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.13 or 0.03454539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,724,204 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

