Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $512.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.21 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.