Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 2,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,423. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

