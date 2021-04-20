Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

HVRRY stock remained flat at $$94.32 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

