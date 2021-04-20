Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,229. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

