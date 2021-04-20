Max Royde Buys 25,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £26,500 ($34,622.42).
LON:IQG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 107.50 ($1.40). 36,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.41. The stock has a market cap of £61.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.13. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.50).
About IQGeo Group
