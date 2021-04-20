Max Royde Buys 25,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £26,500 ($34,622.42).

LON:IQG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 107.50 ($1.40). 36,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.41. The stock has a market cap of £61.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.13. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

