iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.