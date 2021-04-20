Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7,848.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 58,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE V traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $222.75. 131,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.
In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
