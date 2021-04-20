Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of HOG traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. 193,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

