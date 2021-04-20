Berkshire Bank Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $147.67 and a one year high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

