Berkshire Bank Sells 286 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 115,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.09. The stock has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.