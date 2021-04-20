BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 214,371 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,371 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. 334,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,064,348. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

