International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $718.98. 922,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,161,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,448.15, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.76 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $669.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

