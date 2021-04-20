CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,854 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,342. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

