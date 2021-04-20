Huobi Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $887.20 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.38 billion and $887.20 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $18.99 or 0.00033484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00651250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,105,407 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.