Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 63,182 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,182 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 484,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,207,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

