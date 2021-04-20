Zacks: Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 24,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

