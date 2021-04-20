Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 196.45

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 196.45 ($2.57).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 5.88 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 181.80 ($2.38). 56,981,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,579,172. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £31.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

