Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Invests $13.50 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. 671,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,528,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $247.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

