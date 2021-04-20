Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post $3.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the highest is $3.36. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $14.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $377.80. 34,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $265.92 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in S&P Global by 66.6% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $239,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

