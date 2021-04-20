Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 275 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $203.63 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

