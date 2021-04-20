WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.01. 16,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,674. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

